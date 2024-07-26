Autoliv Romania Set to Invest EUR3M To Install Photovoltaic Systems at Brasov, Lugoj, Rovinari and Sfantu Gheorghe Headquarters

Autoliv Romania Set to Invest EUR3M To Install Photovoltaic Systems at Brasov, Lugoj, Rovinari and Sfantu Gheorghe Headquarters. Automotive systems manufacturer Autoliv Romania will invest EUR3 million in a 5.7 MW photovoltaic project implemented by Allview Solar Energy, the green energy solutions arm of Visual Fan, in association with Waldevar Energy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]