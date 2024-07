DIY Retailer Leroy Merlin Aims to Open New Stores in Pitesti, Bucharest and Bistrita

Leroy Merlin, the second largest DIY retailer locally by turnover, is readying to open a new store in Bistrita next year, also having works underway for other openings both in Bucharest and other cities.