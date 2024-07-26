European Commission scolds Romania over incorrect implementation of landfill waste regulations

European Commission scolds Romania over incorrect implementation of landfill waste regulations. The European Commission decided on Thursday, July 25, to send Romania a reasoned opinion for incorrectly implementing Directive 1999/31/EC on landfill waste and the Waste Framework Directive (Directive 2008/98/EC), according to a press release from the EC. The landfill waste directive sets (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]