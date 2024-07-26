Romanian state airline Tarom foresees profit in 2024, the first time since 2007

Romanian state airline Tarom foresees profit in 2024, the first time since 2007. Tarom, the state-owned Romanian airline, estimates that it will register a net profit of RON 278 million (EUR 55.9 million) in 2024, after losses of RON 99.4 million (EUR 20 million) in 2023, according to this year’s revenue and expenditure budget. The company has been losing money since 2007. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]