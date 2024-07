Dacia and Ford car factories in Romania up production

Dacia and Ford car factories in Romania up production. Dacia and Ford produced 292,378 cars in Romania in the first six months of the year, an increase of 8.66% compared to the same period in 2023, when 269,088 units were produced, according to data published on Friday by ACAROM – the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association cited by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]