July 26, 2024

Logistics Space Developer WDP Takes EUR250M Loan From EIB For Rooftop Solar Panels And EV Charging Stations
Belgian-held logistics space developer Warehouses De Pauw (WDP), also present in Romania, is taking a EUR250 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to install solar panels on roofs and increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations for tenants.

