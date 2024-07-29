Paul Georgescu becomes first Romanian to complete Oceans Seven swimming challenge

Romanian open water and ice swimmer Paul Georgescu successfully crossed Japan's Tsugaru Strait this past weekend, his seventh and last of the Oceans Seven marathon swimming challenge. He thus became the first Romanian to complete all of the project's seven open water channel swims.