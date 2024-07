ASSIST Software opens a high-tech AI Center in Suceava

ASSIST Software opens a high-tech AI Center in Suceava. In 2024, Suceava-based ASSIST Software was deemed one of Romania's best artificial intelligence and machine learning companies by the business website for reviews and statistics - Clutch - continuing a long line of awards and badges. As different industries still struggle with digital (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]