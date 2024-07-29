Romanian students claim 3 gold, 2 silver medals at International Physics Olympiad in Iran

Romanian students claim 3 gold, 2 silver medals at International Physics Olympiad in Iran. Romanian students ended the 2024 International Physics Olympiad in Iran with three gold and two silver medals, the Education Ministry announced. The competition’s 54th edition was held in Isfahan, Iran, from July 21 to 29. Romania participated with a complete team of 5 students and 2 leaders, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]