Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu at 31% voting intentions in presidential elections, new poll shows. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), is polling at 31% in voting intentions for the presidential elections, according to the latest CURS survey. Liberal (PNL) president Nicolae Ciuc? comes next with 19%, followed by Mircea Geoan? and AUR leader (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]