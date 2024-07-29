Romania’s Brâncu?i Ensemble, Frontiers of the Roman Empire-Dacia added to UNESCO World Heritage list

Romania's Brâncu?i Monumental Ensemble of Târgu Jiu and the Frontiers of the Roman Empire - Dacia. The new entries complete the Romanian presence on the UNESCO heritage list, which includes nine other cultural and