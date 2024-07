iSTYLE Romania 2023 Turnover Up 6%, To almost RON600M

iStyle Retail SRL, the largest Apple Premium Reseller retail chain in Central and Eastern Europe, for 2023 reported net turnover worth RON590.4 million (EUR118.7 million), up 6% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]