US Intuitive.Cloud Seeks to Hire 100 Professionals in Romania

US Intuitive.Cloud Seeks to Hire 100 Professionals in Romania. Intuitive.Cloud Romania, the local subsidiary of the US company specializing in cloud engineering, wants to hire more than 100 professionals in Romania in the next 12 months, for various roles and has chosen to collaborate with recruitment firm Hays Romania to this end. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]