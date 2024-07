Santierul Naval Orsova Seals EUR4B Contract with Dutch Firm

Santierul Naval Orsova Seals EUR4B Contract with Dutch Firm. Santierul Naval Orsova (Orsova Shipyard-SNO.RO) has sales a new contract worth EUR4.05 million with Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding group of the Netherlands. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]