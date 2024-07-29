Romgaz Hydrocarbon Output Up 4.6%, Electricity Production Down 9.4% In H1/2024 Vs H1/2023

Romgaz Hydrocarbon Output Up 4.6%, Electricity Production Down 9.4% In H1/2024 Vs H1/2023. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz in the first half of this year registered an overall hydrocarbon production of 16.12 million boe, up 4.6% from the same period of 2023. At the same time, electricity production reached 450.8 GWh in H1/2024, down 9.4% from H1/2023 amid an 18.3% decline (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]