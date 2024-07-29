Rewilding Romania gets funding for river restoration project in Southern Carpathians

Rewilding Romania gets funding for river restoration project in Southern Carpathians. Rewilding Romania, the organization dedicated to the conservation and restoration of wildlife and natural habitats, received EUR 74,700 in funding from the Open Rivers Programme to kick off a new project aimed at restoring river flow and biodiversity in the Southern Carpathians. The initiative (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]