First Romanian pilots complete training course at European F-16 Center

First Romanian pilots complete training course at European F-16 Center. The first Romanian pilots to graduate from the European F-16 Training Center in Romania were honored during a special ceremony last week. They were the very first class of graduates from the center in Fete?ti, which was inaugurated in November 2023. “I want to convey my hearty congratulations (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]