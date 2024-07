Deloitte Romania Assisted WDP in Acquisition of Three Logistic Parks in EUR110M Deal

Deloitte Romania Assisted WDP in Acquisition of Three Logistic Parks in EUR110M Deal. Deloitte Romania assisted Belgian real estate developer WDP in the acquisition of Global Logistics Chitila, Targu Mures Logistics Hub and Black Sea Vision, from a joint venture owned by Globalworth and Global Vision. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]