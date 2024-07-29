VTEX Awarded Medals in All 24 Categories for the 2024 Paradigm B2B Combine Reports

VTEX Awarded Medals in All 24 Categories for the 2024 Paradigm B2B Combine Reports. VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, has been recognized with medals in all 24 categories by industry analyst firm Paradigm B2B in its annual Combine Reports (Enterprise and Midmarket Editions). Informed by leading B2B ecommerce (...)