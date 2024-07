Brewers of Romania Association appoints new General Manager

The Brewers of Romania Association recently announced the appointment, as of August 1, of Constantin Bratu as General Manager of the organization, a position he previously held from 2005 to 2016. Bratu succeeds Julia Leferman, who held the position starting in 2017 and who will make the (...)