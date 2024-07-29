National Arena parking to open for residents after upgrade, Bucharest mayor says

National Arena parking to open for residents after upgrade, Bucharest mayor says. Bucharest City Hall, through the Municipal Parking Company, announced on July 29 that it is restoring the above-ground parking lot at the National Arena stadium. After the upgrade, the 1000+ parking spaces can also be used by residents in the area. So far, the barrier access control system (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]