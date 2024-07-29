Hungarian digital bank owned by Viktor Orban’s son-in-law enters Romanian market
Jul 29, 2024
Hungarian digital bank owned by Viktor Orban’s son-in-law enters Romanian market.
Granit Bank, a Hungarian financial institution whose main shareholder is Viktor Orban's son-in-law, Istvan Tiborcz, will begin operations in Romania starting Q3 of this year. This marks the first time the digital bank is entering a foreign market. Granit Bank will offer clients accounts in (...)
