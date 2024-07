Second Largest Private Pension Fund In Romania AZT Viitorul Tau Buys Into Arobs Transilvania Software

AZT Viitorul Tau, the second largest Pillar II private pension fund in Romania after NN Pensii, has bought into Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), Bucharest Stock Exchange data show.