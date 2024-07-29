Boston Consulting Group: Romanians’ Financial Wealth Will Grow by 9% Per Year on Average in Next 5 Years from $300B in 2023



Romanians’ financial wealth will expand by 9% on average per annum in the next five years, 1% above the average projected for Eastern Europe and 3% above the global growth pace, reveals the Global Wealth Report drawn up by management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).