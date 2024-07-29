 
Romaniapress.com

July 29, 2024

Boston Consulting Group: Romanians’ Financial Wealth Will Grow by 9% Per Year on Average in Next 5 Years from $300B in 2023
Jul 29, 2024

Boston Consulting Group: Romanians’ Financial Wealth Will Grow by 9% Per Year on Average in Next 5 Years from $300B in 2023.

Romanians’ financial wealth will expand by 9% on average per annum in the next five years, 1% above the average projected for Eastern Europe and 3% above the global growth pace, reveals the Global Wealth Report drawn up by management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Italy's Manni Group, Which Owns Isopan In Romania, Creates Joint Venture With Marcegaglia Steel Italy’s Manni Group, which owns insulating panel maker Isopan in Romania, has signed a joint venture agreement with Marcegaglia Steel for the insulating panel and sectional door panel making divisions to create a new entity set to become the second leading insulating panel manufacturer in (...)

One United Properties Increases Credit Facility For One Cotroceni Park Office By EUR20M The management of real estate developer One Untied Properties (ONE.RO) on Monday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange about the conclusion of an addendum for the increase of a credit facility contracted for One Cotroceni Park Office S.R.L (OCO1) and One Cotroceni Park Office Faza 2 S.R.L (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON713M From Banks On July 29 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON713 million from banks on Monday (July 29), after reopening a discounted Treasury certificate issue due in June 2025, instead of the scheduled RON500 million, at an annual average yield of 5.85%.

CFA Romania Analysts Expect Inflation Rate To Reach 4.6% By June 2025 Economic analysts expect the inflation rate to go down over the next 12 months to reach an average of 4.6% in June 2025 and see the leu depreciating against the euro to RON5.0722//EUR in mid next year, a survey by CFA Romania association shows.

Constantin Bratu Returns As GM Of Brewers Of Romania Association Brewers of Romania Association announces the appointment of Constantin Bratu as general manager of the organization as of August 1. He succeeds Julia Leferman, who held this position from 2017 and who will make the transition to a new role, that of secretary general of The Brewers of Europe, (...)

Bucharest Stock Exchange launches Energy-Utilities-Financial index The Bucharest Stock Exchange launched on Monday, July 29, a new index called the Bucharest Exchange Trading Energy, Utilities, and Financials (BET-EF), dedicated to the most represented sectors in the capital market: energy, utilities, and financials, excluding investment funds. BET-EF is a (...)

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan protest in Bucharest against Paris Olympics opening ceremony Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan protested on Sunday, July 28, in front of the French Embassy in Bucharest to express their dissatisfaction with the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which they believe parodied the Last Supper. The Tate brothers, who are on trial in Romania for (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |