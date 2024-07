Bucharest Stock Exchange launches Energy-Utilities-Financial index

Bucharest Stock Exchange launches Energy-Utilities-Financial index. The Bucharest Stock Exchange launched on Monday, July 29, a new index called the Bucharest Exchange Trading Energy, Utilities, and Financials (BET-EF), dedicated to the most represented sectors in the capital market: energy, utilities, and financials, excluding investment funds. BET-EF is a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]