Andrew Tate and brother Tristan protest in Bucharest against Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan protest in Bucharest against Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan protested on Sunday, July 28, in front of the French Embassy in Bucharest to express their dissatisfaction with the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which they believe parodied the Last Supper. The Tate brothers, who are on trial in Romania for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]