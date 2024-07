CFA Romania Analysts Expect Inflation Rate To Reach 4.6% By June 2025

CFA Romania Analysts Expect Inflation Rate To Reach 4.6% By June 2025. Economic analysts expect the inflation rate to go down over the next 12 months to reach an average of 4.6% in June 2025 and see the leu depreciating against the euro to RON5.0722//EUR in mid next year, a survey by CFA Romania association shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]