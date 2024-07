Constantin Bratu Returns As GM Of Brewers Of Romania Association

Constantin Bratu Returns As GM Of Brewers Of Romania Association. Brewers of Romania Association announces the appointment of Constantin Bratu as general manager of the organization as of August 1. He succeeds Julia Leferman, who held this position from 2017 and who will make the transition to a new role, that of secretary general of The Brewers of Europe, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]