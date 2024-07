Olint Com Revenue Shrinks 30.7% To RON130.7M In 2023

Olint Com Revenue Shrinks 30.7% To RON130.7M In 2023. Olint Com, based in Radauti, Suceava County, which operates in production, trade and distribution of building and interior design materials and is owned by entrepreneur Georgeta Cusiac, posted RON130.7 million (EUR26.4 million) revenue in 2023, close to the 2022 level, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]