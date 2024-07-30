Paris 2024: David Popovici becomes Romania’s first male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal

Paris 2024: David Popovici becomes Romania’s first male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal. David Popovici became the first Romanian male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal on Monday, July 29, after his incredible win in the men's 200m freestyle final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Popovici clocked at 1.44.72 for the gold, just moments before Great Britain's Matthew Richards at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]