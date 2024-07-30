Mark Twain International School Builds Two New Campuses Near Bucharest, Readies Investments of around EUR15M

Mark Twain International School Builds Two New Campuses Near Bucharest, Readies Investments of around EUR15M. Private school Mark Twain International School will in 2024 start building a Flagship Campus in the area of Balotesti, which will be able to accommodate between 800 and 1,000 students. This is due to be opened in September 2026. The school will also start building the new Cosmopolis Campus (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]