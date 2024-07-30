Restart Energy completes EUR 0.2 mln PV project for Romanian company Biorom Ralex

Restart Energy completes EUR 0.2 mln PV project for Romanian company Biorom Ralex. Restart Energy completed the construction and installation of a photovoltaic (PV) project for Biorom Ralex, totaling more than EUR 200.000. The beneficiary’s investment will be amortized in about three years. Established in 2013 in Dej, Cluj county, Biorom Ralex specializes in purchasing, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]