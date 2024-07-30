Diviodent: The immaculate smile, a key element for a photogenic appearance. 3 solutions for radiant smiles at summer parties

Diviodent: The immaculate smile, a key element for a photogenic appearance. 3 solutions for radiant smiles at summer parties. According to a survey conducted by Diviodent, the sole importer of Opalescence professional whitening systems, the global leader in professional teeth whitening, 88% of women believe that a white and radiant smile is important and very important for a photogenic appearance in photos. Studies (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]