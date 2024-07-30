City Grill Group: EUR 31 mln in revenue in the first 6 months, 18% growth

City Grill Group: EUR 31 mln in revenue in the first 6 months, 18% growth. City Grill Group, the most significant Romanian restaurant group in the local market, ends the first half of the year with a turnover of EUR 31 mln, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year. The group continues its investments in its portfolio restaurants as well as in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]