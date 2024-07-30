 
EGV partners with SeedBlink to bring equity management tools to portfolio startups
Jul 30, 2024

SeedBlink, the all-in-one equity management and investment company, announced a partnership with early-stage venture capital firm EGV - Early Game Ventures. As part of the collaboration, EGV will deploy the SeedBlink Equity product for its portfolio startups "to streamline their equity (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Lear Corporation Romania Sees 14% Growth In Revenue To RON1.642B In 2023 Automotive component manufacturer Lear Corporation Romania, part of US’ Lear Corporation, posted RON1.642 billion (EUR332.1 million) revenue in 2023, an increase of 14% on the previous year’s RON1.441 billion (EUR292.2 milion), Finance Ministry data show.

Leanpay Raises EUR10M Funding Slovenian startup Leanpay, which has been present in Romania with its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) digital lending solution since 2023, has raised a new series B round of funding worth EUR10 million.

Cafea Fortuna Profit Triples To RON28M In 2023 Cafea Fortuna, the leading Romanian-held coffee producer, ended 2023 with RON255 million revenue, an increase of 15% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data show.

Marelvi 2023 Turnover Down 2.3% YOY To RON340M Radauti-based home appliances wholesaler Marelvi, controlled by local entrepreneur family Mihalescul, reported a turnover of RON340 million (EUR68.7 million) for 2023, down 2.3% from RON348.1 million (EUR70.6 million) turnover reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated from (...)

Roca Industry Plans To Sell Bonds Of RON50M Tops The Board of Directors of Roca Industry Holdingrock1 (ROC1.RO), the Romanian holding of construction materials companies, has called its shareholders for July 29, 2024 to approve a corporate bond issuance program – carried out in one or several rounds-, in the amount of maximum RON50 million (...)

Fortim Trusted Advisors: Bucharest Remains The Most Dynamic Office Lease Market In H1/2024 Capital city Bucharest remained the most dynamic office lease market in the first half of 2024 too, with local companies covering 84% of the total volume of office spaces transacted in Romania, as per an analysis by Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate Alliance.

City Grill Group Reports 18% Higher Turnover, Of EUR31M, Carries Out EUR1.5M Investments In H1/2024 City Grill Group, one of the leading actors in the Romanian restaurant industry, founded by Dragos Petrescu, ended the first half of 2024 with a turnover of EUR31 million, up 18% from the same period of 2023, and carried out investments worth EUR1.5 million.

 


