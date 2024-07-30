EGV partners with SeedBlink to bring equity management tools to portfolio startups

EGV partners with SeedBlink to bring equity management tools to portfolio startups. SeedBlink, the all-in-one equity management and investment company, announced a partnership with early-stage venture capital firm EGV - Early Game Ventures. As part of the collaboration, EGV will deploy the SeedBlink Equity product for its portfolio startups "to streamline their equity (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]