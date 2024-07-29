One United Properties contracts a EUR 20 mln increase to the 2021 financing agreement for One Cotroceni Park Office (Phase 1 and Phase 2)



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces the contracting of a EUR 20 mln increase in the financing obtained in 2021 for the development of One Cotroceni Park Office Phases 1 and Phase 2. (...)