PPC Renewables builds 140 MW wind farm in eastern Romania. PPC Renewables, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greek energy group PPC, said it kicked off the construction of a wind power plant with an installed capacity of 140 MW at the location “Deleni” in Vaslui county, eastern Romania. The wind farm is designed with 23 GE Vernova 6.1 MW turbines and will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]