House of the Dragon actor to attend Bucharest Comic Con in September

House of the Dragon actor to attend Bucharest Comic Con in September. Clinton Liberty, who plays Addam of Hull in the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon," is the first actor to be announced for Comic Con at Arena Na?ional? in Bucharest, taking place from September 13-15. Addam of Hull is a descendant of Corlys Velaryon and the first person outside (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]