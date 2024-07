Competition Council Clears Takeover Of Eolica Dobrogea One By Premier Energy PLC

Competition Council Clears Takeover Of Eolica Dobrogea One By Premier Energy PLC. Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction whereby Cyprus' Premier Energy PLC, through Premier Renewable Invest Co S.R.L., intends to acquire Eolica Dobrogea One S.A. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]