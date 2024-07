EY Future Consumer Index: Consumers Return To Physical Stores

EY Future Consumer Index: Consumers Return To Physical Stores. Despite technology transforming consumers’ retail experience, allowing them to seamlessly shop between online, social media, in-app and in-game, 32% of consumers still crave the personal service that only in-store shopping can provide, according to the latest release of data from the EY Future (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]