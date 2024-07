Bucharest Stock Exchange Unveils New BET-EF Index

Bucharest Stock Exchange Unveils New BET-EF Index. Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has launched a new index, Bucharest Exchange Trading Energy, Utilities and Financials (BET-EF), dedicated to the best represented sectors in the capital market, energy, utilities and financial ones, except for investment funds. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]