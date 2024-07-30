Report: Romanians hold almost 6% of the financial wealth in Eastern Europe

Report: Romanians hold almost 6% of the financial wealth in Eastern Europe. Romanians hold 5.7% of the financial wealth in the Eastern European region, according to the Boston Consulting Group Global Wealth Report 2024: The GenAI Era Unfolds. Romanian financial wealth, valued at USD 300 billion, represented 5.7% of the financial wealth in Eastern Europe in 2023, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]