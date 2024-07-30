National Railway Supervision Council Slaps Grup Feroviar Roman With RON3.49M Fine

National Railway Supervision Council Slaps Grup Feroviar Roman With RON3.49M Fine. The National Railway Supervision Council (NRSC), part of Romania's Competition Council, has fined Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) a total of RON3.49 million for failing to comply with the measures imposed by the national regulatory body and to allow all railway transport operators access to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]