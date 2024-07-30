Fortim Trusted Advisors: Bucharest Remains The Most Dynamic Office Lease Market In H1/2024

Fortim Trusted Advisors: Bucharest Remains The Most Dynamic Office Lease Market In H1/2024. Capital city Bucharest remained the most dynamic office lease market in the first half of 2024 too, with local companies covering 84% of the total volume of office spaces transacted in Romania, as per an analysis by Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate Alliance.