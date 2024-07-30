City Grill Group Reports 18% Higher Turnover, Of EUR31M, Carries Out EUR1.5M Investments In H1/2024

City Grill Group Reports 18% Higher Turnover, Of EUR31M, Carries Out EUR1.5M Investments In H1/2024. City Grill Group, one of the leading actors in the Romanian restaurant industry, founded by Dragos Petrescu, ended the first half of 2024 with a turnover of EUR31 million, up 18% from the same period of 2023, and carried out investments worth EUR1.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]