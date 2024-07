Banca Transilvania Finalizes Full Acquisition Of OTP Bank Romania

Banca Transilvania Finalizes Full Acquisition Of OTP Bank Romania. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having signed the papers to complete the acquisition of OTP Bank Romania in its entirety from OTP Bank Nyrt and Merkantil Bank Zrt on July 30. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]