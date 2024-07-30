Romanian Startup QOOBISS Invests EUR500,000 in Origin, a Global Platform Company Processes Digitalization

Local startup QOOBISS, a fintech company focused on process automation and specializing in the development of remote identity verification solutions using video means, is investing half a million euros in 2024 in Origin, a global platform for the complete digitalization of interraction with clients. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]