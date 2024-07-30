InterCapital Asset Management Places over EUR15M on Romania Capital Market via BET-TRN UCITS ETF

InterCapital Asset Management Places over EUR15M on Romania Capital Market via BET-TRN UCITS ETF. InterCapital Asset Management, Croatia’s biggest independent investment manager and the manager of InterCapital BET-TRN UCITS EFT, the newest ETF tradeable at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced the value of assets managed by the fund has topped EUR15 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]