SkyRun2024: Tallest building in Romania hosts charitable stair-running competition in November

SkyRun2024: Tallest building in Romania hosts charitable stair-running competition in November. SkyTower Bucharest, the tallest building in Romania, will host a new edition of the SkyRun charitable stair-running competition this fall. One of the novelties of this year’s event, scheduled for November 9, is the inclusion of two age categories dedicated to children: 7-13 and 14-17. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]