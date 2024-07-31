PE investments in the construction sector reached EUR 55 mln in 2023 in CEE, an increase of 45% vs. 2022. The importance of capital for Romanian companies



Private equity (PE) fund investments in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) reached a total volume of EUR 1.71 billion in 2023, while Romania ranked 4th at the CEE level. In 2023, the total investments made by PE funds in the construction sector in the CEE reached a total of EUR 55 million, (...)